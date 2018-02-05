These Super Bowl Ads Had Detroiters Buzzing
Filed Under:Super Bowl
Photo Credit: Getty Images

(WWJ) – Super Bowl viewers had plenty to take in on the field in Sunday’s thrilling game that saw the Philadelphia Eagles win their first Super Bowl in franchise history, beating the New England Patriots, 41-33.

As always, the commercials provided a lot of excitement between the in-game action as well. Among the commercials getting rave reviews is the NFL’s spot spoofing the famous Dirty Dancing scene with Eli Manning and Odell Beckham, Jr.

Other funny spots included Danny DeVito as a real-life M&M and Amazon Echo’s star-studded ad in which “Alexa lost her voice.”

There were also a few emotional ads, including Toyota’s heartfelt ad about Paralympic skier Lauren Woolsencroft.

Dodge tried its hand at an emotional ad with the Ram spot that used Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s words about the value of hard work and service, ending with the tagline “Built to Serve” on the screen. The ad immediately received a lot of flak and criticism across social media.

Robert Kolt, an advertising professor at Michigan State University, gave the Ram ad praise on WWJ.

“They were really responsible, tried to stir some emotion,” Kolt said. “The Ram ad was good, because it wove a product in. The Toyota ad in the first break was very good with the paraplegic Olympic skier, but didn’t really sell the product until the end. You had to go through an entire story to see it. I think people like and remember those ads as well.”

Which ads were your favorites, and which ones are you criticizing?

