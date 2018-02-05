DETROIT (WWJ) – A shooting in Detroit’s west side has left one man dead; according to a witness at the scene the victim was her Uber driver.

Police were called to the area of Fenkell and Greenfield regarding a shooting Sunday evening. When authorities arrived the man was dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

A witness at the scene said the man was an Uber driver she had called to the area in order to get something to eat. When the driver pulled up – a man approached and shot the driver several times before taking off in a dark-colored pickup truck.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

An investigation continues in the case.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Detroit police.

