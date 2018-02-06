DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police need help from the public to identify two suspects caught on video in one of a pair of west side break-ins.

On January 14, at around 2:20 a.m., police said two people forced entry through the rear door of a business in the 18000 block of Livernois in Detroit. Shortly after entering, the suspects left the location with a safe containing an unknown amount of money.

They fled the scene in a white, tan or silver SUV — possibly a Ford Explorer.

Police believe these same two people were responsible for breaking into the same businesses back on March 7 of 2017 .

Suspect number one is 5’8” to 6 feet tall with a skinny build, around 150 to 180 lbs, wearing dark clothing and tan boots. Suspect two is around 5’7” to 5’9” tall with a heavy build, around 210 to 250 lbs. He was wearing dark jeans and a black jacket.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects in secure camera video or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1245, or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Citizens can remain anonymous, as always by leaving a tip via the DPD Connect app.