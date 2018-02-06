CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WWJ/AP) – Authorities in Alabama say a man wanted for sexual assaults in Detroit and a child pornographic video shared around the world is now in custody.

suspect germaine moore Police Arrest Man Wanted For Detroit Sex Assaults, Widely Shared Child Porn

Germaine Moore (photo: police handout)

WSFA-TV reported that 44-year-old Germaine Moore turned himself into Millbrook police around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. He is charged with sexual assault of a child, distribution of video depicting the assault and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

State Bureau of Investigation Lt. Brooke Walker says Moore’s fiancee was arrested Monday night and is not cooperating.

Moore also is wanted in Detroit, where prosecutors allege that he sexually assaulted three young family members. According to Wayne County prosecutors, Moore is the uncle of the nine, ten and 12-year-old girls who were abused over a six-year period that ended last year. Investigators say the children were left in his car while their mother was working.

In Detroit, Moore is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct, using a computer to commit a crime and distribution child sexually abusive material.  In Alabama, Crime Stoppers executive director Tony Garrett tells Al.com that more charges are expected om that state as well.

Meanwhile, the video still circulating on Facebook and other social media as far as Colorado and France shows a young girl performing oral sex on an adult, authorities said. News outlets are reporting that the victim in the video has been located and is safe.

Montgomery police charged 42-year-old Jerrell Washington with distributing the video, and warn that anyone who shares the video — even in outrage — can be charged as well.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

