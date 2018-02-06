CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has suspended injured forward Tai Wynyard from team activities until further notice for an unspecified violation of team rules.

The 6-foot-10 sophomore’s discipline, first reported Tuesday by SEC Country, was confirmed by men’s basketball spokesman Eric Lindsey without specifics. Wynyard has missed the past 10 games for the No. 24 Wildcats with what coach John Calipari said Monday is a disk issue that will likely sideline him for the season.

Wynyard, from New Zealand, has played just 43 minutes in eight games this season and averaged 1.8 rebounds and 1 point per contest. Kentucky (17-6, 6-4 Southeastern Conference) hosts No. 15 Tennessee on Tuesday night.
