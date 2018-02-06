DETROIT (WWJ) – A mental competency exam has been ordered for a 43-year-old man charged with murder in the shooting of a Detroit police officer.

Decharlos Brooks made his first court appearance Tuesday, alongside his attorney who told 36th District Court Judge Lydia Nance Adams that his client has no recollection of the events that led up to the shooting of Officer Glenn Doss, Jr., killed last month in the line of duty.

A forensic exam will help to determine Brooks’ ability to understand criminal responsibility, to assist his lawyer in his defense and evaluate his overall competency to stand trial.

Speaking to WWJ’s Vickie Thomas outside the courtroom, Doss’ father, Glenn Doss, Sr., said he wasn’t surprised by the judge’s ruling.

“I know the insanity defense is probably going to be brought forth, and I’ll just let that work out through the court system,” and keep my prayers to God,” the elder Doss, also a Detroit police officer, said.

Suspect in the murder of @detroitpolice Officer Glenn Doss, Jr. makes a court appearance. Decharlos Brooks ordered to undergo a competency exam…his atty says Brooks has no recollection of the events. I’m live on @WWJ950 @CBSDetroit at 11:30am. pic.twitter.com/69966dvMZn — Vickie Thomas (@VickiethomasWWJ) February 6, 2018

The shooting happened January 24 as officers responded to an east side Detroit home following a report that a man had fired shots while arguing with his wife. When officers encountered an armed Brooks outside the home he opened fire, striking Officer Doss as he sat in a patrol car.

Police said the suspect fired 32 shots before going back into the house.

Brooks was then arrested after a three-hour standoff; and Officer Doss, who was shot in the head, died in the hospital several days later. He left behind a 9-month-old child.

Brooks is facing a total of 33 charges, including first degree murder and murder of a peace officer. Family members have told reporters he’d suffered a “mental breakdown.”

Doss, Sr. told Thomas is keeping the faith that justice will be served.

“Being brought up in the church, my belief over the years, I’ve got confidence to trust in God, because there’s been days that I didn’t know how things were gonna work out,” he said. “There’s been days I went to work and didn’t have lunch money, and the lord always provided to make a way for me, so… I believe and trust that he will get me through this.”