CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – A mental competency exam has been ordered for a 43-year-old man charged with murder in the shooting of a Detroit police officer.

decharlos Man Charged With Murder Of Detroit Police Officer Does Not Remember The Incident, Lawyer Says

Decharlos O. Brooks (Booking photo)

Decharlos Brooks made his first court appearance Tuesday, alongside his attorney who told 36th District Court Judge Lydia Nance Adams that his client has no recollection of the events that led up to the shooting of Officer Glenn Doss, Jr., killed last month in the line of duty.

A forensic exam will help to determine Brooks’ ability to understand criminal responsibility, to assist his lawyer in his defense and evaluate his overall competency to stand trial.

Speaking to WWJ’s Vickie Thomas outside the courtroom, Doss’ father, Glenn Doss, Sr., said he wasn’t surprised by the judge’s ruling.

“I know the insanity defense is probably going to be brought forth, and I’ll just let that work out through the court system,” and keep my prayers to God,” the elder Doss, also a Detroit police officer, said.

The shooting happened January 24 as officers responded to an east side Detroit home following a report that a man had fired shots while arguing with his wife. When officers encountered an armed Brooks outside the home he opened fire, striking Officer Doss as he sat in a patrol car.

Police said the suspect fired 32 shots before going back into the house.

Brooks was then arrested after a three-hour standoff; and Officer Doss, who was shot in the head, died in the hospital several days later. He left behind a 9-month-old child.

Brooks is facing a total of 33 charges, including first degree murder and murder of a peace officer. Family members have told reporters he’d suffered a “mental breakdown.”

Doss, Sr. told Thomas is keeping the faith that justice will be served.

“Being brought up in the church, my belief over the years, I’ve got confidence to trust in God, because there’s been days that I didn’t know how things were gonna work out,” he said. “There’s been days I went to work and didn’t have lunch money, and the lord always provided to make a way for me, so… I believe and trust that he will get me through this.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch