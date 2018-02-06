CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
FILE: Moritz Wagner #13 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts during game on March 19, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

By ANDREW SELIGMAN/AP Sports Writer

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) – Bryant McIntosh tied a season high with 24 points, and Northwestern beat No. 20 Michigan 61-52 on Tuesday night.

McIntosh scored 14 in the second half to help the Wildcats (15-10, 6-6 Big Ten) win for the fourth time in five games.

Scottie Lindsey added 19 points and seven rebounds, and Northwestern returned the favor after losing at Michigan last week.

Moe Wagner led the Wolverines (19-7, 8-5) with 20 points and nine rebounds. But Michigan hit just 5 of 20 shots in the second half while missing 9 of 10 3-pointers.

Northwestern shook off a slow start to pull within three at halftime and scored 10 straight early in the second to grab its first lead of the game.

After struggling in the first half, Vic Law nailed a 3 to put the Wildcats ahead 35-33. A basket by Dererk Pardon and driving layup by Lindsey capped that spurt and made it a six-point game.

McIntosh came up big for Northwestern over the final nine minutes, starting with a 3 to make it 47-41.

He pulled up for a floater after Pardon blocked a layup by Jordon Poole, and he nailed another 3 and a jumper to make it 54-44 with 3:43 remaining.

McIntosh also drove for a layup off a crossover to make it 58-52 with 1:25 left after a three-point play by Wagner, and the Wildcats hung on from there.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines have struggled on the road, going 3-5 overall and 2-4 in conference play.

Northwestern: The Wildcats seem to be hitting their stride in what’s been an inconsistent season coming off their first NCAA appearance.

UP NEXT

Michigan: The Wolverines visit struggling Wisconsin on Sunday.

Northwestern: The Wildcats play at Maryland on Saturday.

 

 

 

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

