CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]

HOLLY (WWJ) – A 55-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly dousing his wife in gasoline and setting her on fire in northern Oakland County.

The incident unfolded around 6:45 p.m. Monday at the Holly Village Mobile Home Park along Grange Hall and North Holly roads in Holly.

“She explained to our officers that her husband had poured gasoline on her, or shook gasoline on her, and lit her on fire,” Police Chief Mike Story told WWJ’s Ron Dewey.

Story said the 50-year-old woman escaped after jumping through a window of the couple’s mobile home and ran to a neighbor’s home for safety.

Police set up a perimeter and after talking to the woman about what happened, officers turned their attention to her husband.

“One of the officers found a phone number for the responsible and within five minutes was able to talk him into opening the front door, at which time he was taken into custody,” said Story.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment of burns and lacerations.

“She sustained some burns to one of her legs,” said Story. “The exact extent, they’re non-life threatening. She’s expected to recover.”

Circumstances leading to the incident weren’t immediately clear, but Story said their argument got way out of hand.

“Just a husband and wife going at it. I can’t disclosed what the problem was, but it was a domestic situation that got really, really out of hand,” he said.

The man, whose name was not released, remains in custody at the Oakland County Jail. Charges are pending.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch