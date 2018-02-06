By: Evan Jankens

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue now not only features top models from around the world, but also some of the top athletes in the world.

Golfer Paige Spiranac is the first athlete to be announced as someone who is appearing in a swimsuit for the magazine … and they decided to give us a video preview.

The 24-year-old Spiranac is using this platform to talk about bullying.

“It really affected me,” Paige says of the experience. “I was sitting in the bathroom just balling and was like ‘I don’t want to go through this pain, this feel of helplessness. Being alone. Scared. And I said I never wanted anyone to feel the way I felt in that moment. How scared I was. How helpless I felt in that I was bullied so bad to the point that I didn’t want to live anymore.’”

She really started getting noticed by her Instagram account, which has more than 1.3 million followers.

Take that, haters.

With this marking Spiranac’s first appearance in the SI swimsuit issue, it will sell a few more issues.