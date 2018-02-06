By: Evan Jankens
The Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue now not only features top models from around the world, but also some of the top athletes in the world.
Golfer Paige Spiranac is the first athlete to be announced as someone who is appearing in a swimsuit for the magazine … and they decided to give us a video preview.
The 24-year-old Spiranac is using this platform to talk about bullying.
“It really affected me,” Paige says of the experience. “I was sitting in the bathroom just balling and was like ‘I don’t want to go through this pain, this feel of helplessness. Being alone. Scared. And I said I never wanted anyone to feel the way I felt in that moment. How scared I was. How helpless I felt in that I was bullied so bad to the point that I didn’t want to live anymore.’”
She really started getting noticed by her Instagram account, which has more than 1.3 million followers.
Take that, haters.
Awhile back I asked who wanted to do a 6 week fitness plan with me, well that plan is now UP at sixzerosixfit.com! Or check link in bio! I love fitness but I don’t know everything so I teamed up with my certified trainer to give you all a great program. We created one specifically for men and one for women. Let’s start this year off right! We want everyone to have a positive experience and reach their individual goals! If you decide to do the program (hopefully you do!) always remember to listen to your body. If you haven’t worked out in awhile or new to working out, start with very light weight or just body weight. If you have any health or medical issues, please talk to your doctor or you can talk to my trainer, @606_fit, so he can modify any workout. You can also follow me on my fitness page @paigereneefitness where I’ll be posting videos of the workouts and what I eat. And last thing, to see the best results, drink plenty of water and focus on what you eat. Let’s do this!💪🏻 #fitness #motivation #determination #fitnessmotivation #fitnessfamily
With this marking Spiranac’s first appearance in the SI swimsuit issue, it will sell a few more issues.