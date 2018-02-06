(97.1 The Ticket) Willie Reed, acquired by the Pistons in the Blake Griffin trade, has been suspended six games for a domestic violence incident in August, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

Reed was jailed Aug. 5 in Miami on a battery charge after his wife told police he dragged her across the floor of their condo while fighting for her purse and later pulled her hair and grabbed her by the wrist in an altercation that stemmed from Reed’s wife saying she wanted a divorce, according to the police report.

Reed claimed he never put his hands on his wife, but admitted to grabbing her shirt and her purse.

A few days later, Reed’s wife requested that the charges be dropped.

“This incident has been totally blown out of proportion,” Jasmine Reed said in a statement, via the Los Angeles Times. “I did not call the police and I did not ask anyone to call the police on my behalf.

“Willie is a good man and a great father. I have no intention of pressing charges and I have asked the authorities to immediately dismiss charges against Willie.”

The couple has two children.

Per NBA.com, Reed entered into a pretrial diversion program in October to resolve the charge against him. The 27-year-old was also involved in a sexual assault incident in college, which resulted in his suspension from school, according to ESPN.

Reed has seen limited action in each of his three games with the Pistons. In 39 games with the Clippers this season, the center averaged 4.9 points and 3.1 rebounds. He will begin serving his suspension on Wednesday night versus the Nets.