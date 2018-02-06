Place your bid, win something cool, and help families in need. The Online Auction for THAW, The Heat And Warmth Fund, is now live!

Help raise donations to keep families safe and warm this winter by bidding on items in the Online Auction. Many businesses have generously donated a variety of exciting items, with all proceeds going toward the Radiothon for THAW.

You can bid on unique gifts, sporting events, concert tickets, entertainment packages, gourmet dining, one-of-a-kind experiences and all sorts of personal luxuries. Check back for updates and to view auction packages closer to the event.

CLICK HERE to check out the items available

Feb. 5th @ 6 a.m. through Feb. 12 @ 6 p.m.

WWJ Newsradio 950 will broadcast LIVE on Friday, February 9, 5 a.m. – 7 p.m., to help raise much-needed funds for THAW.

Last year’s Winter Survival Radiothon raised over $1 million in energy assistance and we could not have done this without your help. We are encouraging you to donate by hosting or participating in a variety of activities to help raise money for THAW. These funds will help thousands of Michigan individuals and families stay safe and warm this winter.

Those looking for help from THAW can call 1-800-866-THAW (8429). Online donations are also encouraged. Click here to donate online.

Would you or your business like to donate an item or service for the auction, please contact Amy Berlin at 248-327-2700 or amy.berlin@entercom.com .