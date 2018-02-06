DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking the public for help locating a 68-year-old woman who seemingly disappeared on the city’s west side.

Valley Marie Pitchford was discovered missing Monday morning from her home in the 7300 block of Fielding, near Warren Avenue and Evergreen Road.

Pitchford’s son told police he last spoke to his mother over the phone around 10 p.m. Sunday, but he hasn’t heard from her since. He went to check on her in the morning and noticed that her vehicle — a pink 2001 Toyota — was also missing.

Pitchford is described as a black female with a medium brown complexion, 5’7″ tall and 195 lbs., with black/gray copper hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what she was wearing when she was last seen. Pitchford is said to be in good physical condition but is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Anyone who sees Pitchford or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5600.