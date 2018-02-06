SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – If the weather allows, the Michigan Department of Transportation will schedule additional repairs to metro Detroit freeways this week.

Crews will spend extra time removing loose concrete and filling the potholes. Instead of the usual cold patch, repairs are being made with hot mix asphalt, which will compact better and last longer. The material is typically not available this time of year, but MDOT was able to find a supplier that was willing to open early and provide the fill.

In addition to the current patching, additional efforts are planned to improve the road surface, focusing on a few specific areas, including I-696.

Work is scheduled on I-696 in Macomb and Oakland Counties, along with parts of Telegraph Road through Oakland County. All work is weather dependent as dry conditions are needed for the materials to be placed.

Eastbound I-696 from I-275 to I-94

Crews will make additional repairs in this area, especially along the joints separating the lanes, including removal of the current crumbling material. These repairs will be done with hot mix asphalt, which will compact and last longer.

Westbound I-696 from I-94 to I-75

Crews will treat this area with a liquid asphalt solution, including a stone mixture or recycled asphalt, until the reconstruction project to replace all the concrete in Macomb County takes place. This repair method is usually done in warmer weather and, consequently, the liquid materials are scarce this time of year. MDOT is acquiring available material from maintenance garages and suppliers around the state.

Telegraph Road between Long Lake and Orchard Lake roads

Crews will use an innovative, cold weather fast-set material. Research from other cold-weather states show promising results. While more expensive, the patching has shown to be more durable and last longer.

Various routes in Wayne County

Crews will perform additional repairs using various methods depending on conditions.

Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See live, local radar at this link; and check for accidents on local freeways here.