ALLEN PARK (WWJ) – A power outage at a Post Office processing center in Allen Park may affect your mail.
The power outage is at the distribution center on Oakwood Boulevard along the Southfield Freeway. As a contingency, sorting operations have been transferred to facilities in Detroit and Pontiac.
A spokeswoman with the Post Office says power isn’t expected back at the distribution center until Wednesday at the earliest.
Employees are asked to call the Hotline phone number, 1-888-363-7462, for reporting instructions.
USPS says there should be minimal disruption to mail service. The contingency plan will remain in place until power is restored.