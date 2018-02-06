CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Frank Clark, Seattle Seahawks
NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 30: Frank Clark #55 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after sacking Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 30, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Seattle Seahawks player Frank Clark has confirmed his father and three other family members have died in a Cleveland house fire.

Clark wrote in a tweet posted Sunday evening that his father, 44-year-old Frank Clark III, died in the fire in the city’s East Side on Jan. 30.

Fire officials have not publicly identified the victims, but Clark’s aunt tells Cleveland.com 46-year-old Alfonso Lathan Jr., his 4-year-old son Alfonso Lathan III and 8-year-old granddaughter Niayah were also killed.

Fire officials say Alfonso Lathan’s wife, 44-year-old Gianna Latham, is being treated for severe burns.

Officials say the home’s smoke alarms were not working at the time of the fire. Investigators have not determined what caused the blaze.

The Seattle Seahawks offered condolences to the defensive end’s family in a tweet posted Sunday.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

