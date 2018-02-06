CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Dreamstime

DETROIT (WWJ) – As the flu continues to spread across Michigan and the nation, some are questioning how best to treat it.

WWJ’s Dr. Deanna Lites reports many parents are asking doctors to prescribe the antiviral medication Tamiflu to help lessen their children’s symptoms.

However, Dr. Richard Weiermiller, an internist and pediatrician at Beaumont Hospital, cautions that the drug is not for everyone; and, in most cases, he says the medicine isn’t necessary.

Tamiflu, he explained, is only meant for those who are at risk for developing complications from the flu — and the CDC has very specific guidelines as to who is a candidate.

“If the child is under age two it would be an indication to use the Tamiflu, or maybe has a chronic illness like asthma, and that would also be an indication,” Weiermiller said. “But if it’s a healthy child with no major problems…the best thing to do is just treat symptoms, control fevers, push fuilds and the child should do fine.”

Giving children Tamiflu when they don’t need it could lead to the development of resistance to the drug, Weiermiller explained, and then it won’t work as well down the line. Tamiflu may also cause side-effects, including nausea, vomiting and skin reactions.

“The take home message is that it’s a drug that isn’t a cure — it slows the process down,” Weiermiller said. “It only works if we get it in early on, and it really only should be used in individuals that are at the highest risk of getting seriously ill from the flu.”

As always, when in doubt, ask your doctor.

[CDC: 37 Children Dead As Flu Epidemic Spreads Nationwide]

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen