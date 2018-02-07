DETROIT (WWJ) – Police have a suspect in custody in connection with a fatal hit-and-run just before Christmas.
Police say that Alfredrick Vasser was driving a blue Mustang convertible in the area of W. McNichols and Rutherford roads on December 23, when he struck and killed a man.
Authorities have not identified the 47-year-old male victim but say he was crossing the street when he was struck by Vasser’s car.
Police say tips from the public helped in finding the suspect — who was arrested on Thursday in Dearborn.