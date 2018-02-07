CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to making violent threats on Facebook against white police officers.

The office of Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says 42-year-old Nheru Gowan Littleton entered the plea Tuesday in a Detroit courtroom to making a threat of terrorism.

Authorities said Littleton used social media in July of 2016 to encourage the killing of white cops after the fatal shooting of five officers in Dallas. The suspect had described himself as a “Former Killing Machine at United States Marine Corps” on Facebook, has a valid Concealed Pistol License and owns a Smith and Wesson .45 caliber firearm, investigators said.

According to the AG’s office, the threats posted by Littleton — and reported to Dearborn police — included the following:

7/8/16: “To those sniper’s in Texas, I commend your bravery and actions!!! #blacklivesmatter.”

7/8/16: “All lives can’t matter until Black Lives matter!!!! Kill all white cops!!!”

7/8/16: “Kill all white cops!!!”

7/8/16: “Kill all white cops!!!”

7/8/16: “Yes!!! #blacklivesmatter #purgeoncops”

7/8/16: “Why isn’t that white man shot dead!!! #wakeupblackpeople # itsnotagame”

7/8/16: If these racist a white cops want to PURGE on Black Lives!!! Then let’s PURGE on these racist a white cops!!! I’m sick of this s !!! If you don’t like what I said, UNFRIEND ME!!!! #rugonberue”

7/9/16: “F them racist a white cops!!! Kill them ALL!!! Black Lives Matter!!! Black people should start killing all white cops just like they killing us!!! Then and only then will this s stop!!! Why you ask? Because white people will be dropping like flies!!!”

Littleton’s attorney had earlier argued that his client’s posts were protected by the First Amendment. The defense had challenged on appeal whether the charge could proceed, but higher courts including the Michigan Court of Appeals let the case move forward.

“I certainly want to thank and acknowledge the work of Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and his staff,” said Detroit Police Chief James Craig, in a statement.  “Any violence directed towards a police officer is a crime and should be taken very seriously. A threat against a police officer is a threat against all of us. When left unchecked it gives the perception that it’s acceptable and can send the wrong message to those who want to harm us.”

Sentencing is scheduled for April 10.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

