AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has assigned forward Brice Johnson to the Grand Rapids Drive, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.
Johnson, acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers on January 29, has not appeared in a game for Detroit this season. The 6-foot-10 forward has appeared in nine games this season, averaging 1.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 4.2 minutes per game all with the Clippers. He was drafted by the Clippers out of North Carolina with the 25th selection in the 2016 NBA Draft.
