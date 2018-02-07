CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
By NOAH TRISTER/AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) – Andre Drummond had 17 points and 27 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons extended their winning streak to five with a 115-106 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

Blake Griffin scored 11 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter for the Pistons, who have not lost since acquiring him in a trade last week. Griffin will face his old team Friday night when the Los Angeles Clippers are in town.

Allen Crabbe had 19 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter for the Nets. They have lost four in a row and eight of nine.

Crabbe scored 16 of Brooklyn’s points in a row during one fourth-quarter stretch, capped by a 3-pointer that cut Detroit’s lead to three at 91-88. The Pistons put the ball in Griffin’s hands after that, and he scored nine of their next 11.

Drummond had 12 rebounds in the first half and added 11 more in the third quarter. He finished with a season high, just two shy of his career best. It was the third time in the last five games he reached 20 rebounds.

He shot only 5 of 17 from the field, but that just meant more opportunities for offensive rebounds. He had seven of those. Despite all that, the Pistons were actually outrebounded as a team, 50-46.

ROSTER MOVE

The Pistons sent Brice Johnson, one of the players they acquired in the trade for Griffin, to the Grand Rapids Drive of the G League.

TIP-INS

Nets: Brooklyn was without Quincy Acy, who was out because of a sprained right middle finger. … The Nets went 17 of 51 from 3-point range.

Pistons: Detroit had a huge advantage in turnovers, committing only seven while the Nets had 20.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.

Pistons: Host the Clippers on Friday night.

 

