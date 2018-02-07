CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
CBS Local — Say goodbye to those foam cups that Dunkin’ Donuts customers know so well.

The Massachusetts-based coffee and donut chain announced Wednesday that it’s getting rid of all polystyrene foam cups by 2020.

dunkin donuts Dunkin Donuts Announces Plan To Eliminate All Foam Cups

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Replacing the foam cups are new double-walled paper cups. They’re already being used at the new Dunkin’ concept store that opened last month in Quincy.

New York City and California will all be receiving double-walled paper cups this spring.

double walled paper cups Dunkin Donuts Announces Plan To Eliminate All Foam Cups

Dunkin’s new double-walled paper cups. (Image credit: Dunkin’ Donuts)

The size of the cups will remain the same.

“With more than 9,000 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in the U.S. alone, our decision to eliminate foam cups is significant for both our brand and our industry,” Dunkin’ sustainability chief Karen Raskopf said in a statement.

Dunkin’ says it has been working to find a more environmentally friendly coffee cup since 2011.

Earlier this year, Dunkin’ announced that its donuts no longer contain artificial dyes.

