Early Forecaster Calling For Another 10 Inches Of Snow In Metro Detroit By End Of Friday

(WWJ) A gray slog to and from work has engulfed commuters since the Superbowl, with inches of snow falling Sunday night and then again on Tuesday just in time for slow and sloppy rides to the office.

But the worst may be yet to come.

“We’ve got more winter to come this week,” said Accuweather meteorologist Dean DeVore live on WWJ Newsradio Wednesday morning. “Temperatures will become frigid … Tomorrow’s going to get up only into the low 20s with some sunny breaks, but at least it’s not snowing in the morning.”

More snow is coming, though, after a brief reprieve on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning. The white stuff is expected to begin again later Thursday and continue into Friday, DeVore predicted.

How much snow? It’s too early to tell for sure, but an amateur weather group on Facebook with a heavy following and a history of correct predictions is calling it.

They believe some areas of metro Detroit could face up to 10 inches of snow by Friday.

“We’ll be doing this all over again Friday morning, folks,” DeVore said.

According to Southeast Michigan Snowcast, Oakland and Macomb could get 3-6 inches, while the south end of metro Detroit in Wayne and Monroe counties would get a heavier blast of up to 10 inches.

But that’s a very early prediction: weather.com is calling for 3-5 inches to blanket the metro Detroit region Friday.

DeVore says temperatures may rise to the freezing mark or just above for Saturday and Sunday, and more precipitation is expected over the weekend, so it might be another mess of sleet, rain and snow.

