Early Forecaster Calling For Another 10 Inches Of Snow In Metro Detroit By End Of Friday
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]

(WWJ) A gray slog to and from work has engulfed commuters since the Superbowl, with inches of snow falling Sunday night and then again on Tuesday just in time for slow and sloppy rides to the office.

But the worst may be yet to come.

“We’ve got more winter to come this week,” said Accuweather meteorologist Dean DeVore live on WWJ Newsradio Wednesday morning. “Temperatures will become frigid … Tomorrow’s going to get up only into the low 20s with some sunny breaks, but at least it’s not snowing in the morning.”

More snow is coming, though, after a brief reprieve on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning. The white stuff is expected to begin again later Thursday and continue into Friday, DeVore predicted.

How much snow? It’s too early to tell for sure, but an amateur weather group on Facebook with a heavy following and a history of correct predictions is calling it.

They believe some areas of metro Detroit could face up to 10 inches of snow by Friday.

“We’ll be doing this all over again Friday morning, folks,” DeVore said.

According to Southeast Michigan Snowcast, Oakland and Macomb could get 3-6 inches, while the south end of metro Detroit in Wayne and Monroe counties would get a heavier blast of up to 10 inches.

But that’s a very early prediction: weather.com is calling for 3-5 inches to blanket the metro Detroit region Friday.

DeVore says temperatures may rise to the freezing mark or just above for Saturday and Sunday, and more precipitation is expected over the weekend, so it might be another mess of sleet, rain and snow.

Tune into WWJ Newsradio for traffic and weather on the 8s, ask Alexa for WWJ’s latest updates, and click on the weather page for the latest radar and video.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen