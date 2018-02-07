CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Brighton, Howell, Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WWJ) – Two Livingston County teens are dead following a crash along I-96 near Williamston Tuesday night.

According to Michigan State Police, the victims were both in a car headed westbound when the driver lost control, went into the median and truck a tree. The vehicle then overturned, police said, and hit another tree.

Howell Schools Superintendent identified one of the victims as 16-year old Julianna Brown, who was a junior at Howell High School. Local media has identified the other victim as 16-year-old Darian Locklear, a Brighton High School student.

Grief counselors were on hand at both schools Wednesday, according to officials, and will also be available to talk with students Thursday if needed.

Since news of the deaths, social media has been flooded by condolences from friends, parents and others.

One Brighton student wrote on Facebook, of her friend: “We didn’t realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun. Watch over us baby girl. Rest in paradise D, I love you.”

As an investigation continues, it’s unclear what may have led to the crash; although police said alcohol does not appear to have been a factor. Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call the MSP Lansing Post at 517-322-1907.

Comments
  1. Josh Havlena says:
    February 7, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    You misspelled struck.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen