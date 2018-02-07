WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WWJ) – Two Livingston County teens are dead following a crash along I-96 near Williamston Tuesday night.
According to Michigan State Police, the victims were both in a car headed westbound when the driver lost control, went into the median and truck a tree. The vehicle then overturned, police said, and hit another tree.
Howell Schools Superintendent identified one of the victims as 16-year old Julianna Brown, who was a junior at Howell High School. Local media has identified the other victim as 16-year-old Darian Locklear, a Brighton High School student.
Grief counselors were on hand at both schools Wednesday, according to officials, and will also be available to talk with students Thursday if needed.
Since news of the deaths, social media has been flooded by condolences from friends, parents and others.
One Brighton student wrote on Facebook, of her friend: “We didn’t realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun. Watch over us baby girl. Rest in paradise D, I love you.”
As an investigation continues, it’s unclear what may have led to the crash; although police said alcohol does not appear to have been a factor. Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call the MSP Lansing Post at 517-322-1907.
