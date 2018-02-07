DETROIT (WWJ) – A strong smell was the give-away for an illegal grow operation on the city’s east side according to Detroit police.
Authorities say a tip came in from someone complaining of the strong smell coming from a commercial building on Mt. Elliot Road between 7 Mile and Outer Drive.
Police raided the site Wednesday and confiscated 115 marijuana plants — with a street value of $260,000.
The building was empty with the exception of the plants. There were no arrests but police continue their investigation.