MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia looks on during warm-ups prior to Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

By LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have introduced Matt Patricia as their coach.

Patricia, with his previously bushy beard trimmed considerably, had his first news conference Wednesday on the team’s indoor practice field.

The 43-year-old Patricia helped New England win three Super Bowls over 14 years. He was the Patriots’ defensive coordinator the past six seasons. Patricia and Lions general manager Bob Quinn worked together for a dozen years in New England.

Detroit has been searching for decades to find a coach who can help the franchise have success in the playoffs and at least appear in the Super Bowl for the first time.

Since winning the 1957 NFL title, Detroit’s only postseason victory was more than a quarter-century ago.
___
More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen