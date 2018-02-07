CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Ford Field, Matt Patricia, Rod Wood, Will Burchfield
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 31: Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford with Lions president Rod Wood on the sidelines at Ford Field prior to the start of the against the Green Bay Packers on December 31, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

On the heels of a winning season, an attendance record at Ford Field and the introduction of a new head coach, the Lions will raise ticket prices in 2018.

Last year’s average ticket price was $99.

“There’ll be a slight increase,” Lions president Rod Wood said on Wednesday at Matt Patricia’s introductory press conference.

Price points will be announced on Thursday. It’s the fifth straight year the Lions have increased ticket prices.

Last season, buoyed by $100 million in renovations to Ford Field and an enticing home schedule, the Lions were one of the only teams in the NFL to enjoy a year-over-year increase in attendance. Their attendance mark of 513,100 broke the previous Ford Field record of 510,369 set in 2013.

“Look forward to kind of building on that and continuing to have the great home-field advantage that we have, and have the place full and continue to set attendance records and standing-room only crowds. And I think Matt’s certainly going to help,” Wood said.

The hire of Patricia has indeed been a popular one among the team’s fanbase.

“I think it will be well-received by our fans,” Wood said. “I’m looking forward to being able to talk about it now officially, and build excitement as we go through the summer and get ready for the season.”

On Wednesday, Patricia said he’s eager for his fist game at Ford Field as head coach of the Lions.

“I’ve had the opportunity to play here a couple times and I’m very excited to have that on my side this time because it’s really loud in that place,” he said. “I’m excited to be a part of that.”

