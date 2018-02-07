DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are asking for help from the public to locate a missing 12-year-old boy.

Curon Hayes was last seen by his mother at their home on Shiawassee on Tuesday when she left for work at 5:30 a.m.

The school he attends says he was at school that day but he did not return home. At the time his mom thought he was at a friend’s house. When he still didn’t return the next day and didn’t show up at school she called police.

Curon has never run away. He’s described as 5’5″ tall, 90 pounds, with a medium brown complexion, a short black afro, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue coat with a black jacket and red hoody. He had on a red shirt and black pants.

If you have seen Curon or know anything about where he is you are asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-5600 or 313-596-5640.