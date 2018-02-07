CBS 62<> at Comerica Park on June 1, 2012 in Detroit, Michigan.Casey Crosby on the mound for the Detroit Tigers. (Leon Halip/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV […]
DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are asking for help from the public to locate a missing 12-year-old boy.

curon hayes pic e1518061483181 Missing 12 Year Old Boy Hasnt Been Seen Since School Tuesday

Curon Hayes.

Curon Hayes was last seen by his mother at their home on Shiawassee on Tuesday when she left for work at 5:30 a.m.

The school he attends says he was at school that day but he did not return home. At the time his mom thought he was at a friend’s house. When he still didn’t return the next day and didn’t show up at school she called police.

Curon has never run away. He’s described as 5’5″ tall, 90 pounds, with a medium brown complexion, a short black afro, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue coat with a black jacket and red hoody. He had on a red shirt and black pants.

If you have seen Curon or know anything about where he is you are asked to contact Detroit police at  313-596-5600 or 313-596-5640.

 

