Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar addresses the court during the sentencing phase in Ingham County Circuit Court on January 24, 2018. (Photo: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images)

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – Michigan prosecutors are not planning to bring additional sexual assault charges against imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar — even though abuse allegations are still being reported.

Michigan State University spokesman Kent Cassella said that MSU police have received more than 60 criminal reports against Nassar since Jan. 16, 2018. That brings the total as of Feb. 5 to more than 190 since Sept. 1, 2016.

“All reports taken by MSU Police will be investigated and forwarded to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office for review,” Cassella added, in a statement Wednesday.

That said, Andrea Bitely of the Michigan Attorney General’s Office told the Lansing State Journal that there are “no plans” for additional charges.

Nassar molested girls, including many gymnasts, who sought treatment for injuries. In Texas, authorities still are investigating his conduct at a camp where young gymnasts trained for the Olympics.

Nassar is serving a 60-year prison sentence for child pornography crimes. He has also been sentenced twice to at least 40 years in Michigan prison for sexual assault, punishments that wouldn’t start unless the 54-year-old outlives the federal sentence.

Meanwhile, an investigation focused on MSU’s handling of the Nassar case is ongoing. On Tuesday, former Michigan Governor John Engler — who was appointed to serve as Interim President for the school, expressed disappointment after state authorities executed search warrants on campus as TV cameras were filming.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

