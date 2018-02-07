MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Operators of the Minneapolis stadium that hosted the Super Bowl have some seats to replace, including one taken by a Philadelphia Eagles fan who was spotted with a stolen seat at the airport.

Video of the fan with his purple seat at the stadium’s coat check had generated about 185,000 views on Facebook as of Wednesday morning. A traveler later snapped a photo of the man with his seat souvenir strapped to his carry-on suitcase at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The Star Tribune says the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority says its security team is investigating the theft.

Besides the stolen seat, the agency says a number of damaged seats will be repaired or replaced immediately. Zak Fick says he saw Eagles fans breaking three seats following Philadelphia’s Super Bowl win.

