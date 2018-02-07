DETROIT (WWJ) – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charging a Sterling Heights man with the murder of Keith Kitchen of Garden City.

Vernest Griffin, 45, went to the workplace of Kitchen, 60, firing several shots — killing at him on Thursday according to the prosecutor’s statement released to WWJ Newsradio 950. Griffin then stole a semi-truck and fled to Pontiac where he’s accused of shooting and killing 58-year-old manager Eriberto Perez at Aluminum Blanking.

Following the Pontiac shooting, police said Griffin headed to a third business, Assured Carriers in Waterford, where he sought but could not locate a third potential victim.

Sheriff Mike Bouchard said Griffin knew exactly what he was doing, walking up to a sliding glass door that was open and shooting Perez in the back with an AK-47 as he sat at his desk.

Griffin was arraigned by a 50th District Court judge in his hospital bed on Monday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office for the murder of Perez. He was shot several times during a gun battle with Waterford police after crashing a truck during a chase down Dixie Highway last Thursday.

In Wayne County, Griffin has been charged with first degree murder, carjacking, armed robbery and a felony firearm charge.

No motive for the shootings has been released.