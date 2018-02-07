istockphoto

By Chase Hunt

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and love is in the air. Forego the usual dinner at a chain restaurant and check out some of these ideas in the Detroit area. Enjoy a concert or pamper yourselves at the spa. Want something longer lasting? Try a romantic getaway package at one of Detroit’s premier locations. This guide gives ideas to celebrate love on Feb. 14.

Valentine’s Day Soul Jam

Fox Theatre Detroit

2211 Woodward Ave.

Detroit, MI 48201

(313) 471-6611

www.livenation.com

On Feb. 14 beginning at 8:00 p.m., the Fox Theatre Detroit is hosting the Valentine’s Day Soul Jam. Join Gerald Alston, Russell Thompkins Jr. & the New Stylistics, The Manhattans,The Dramatics and Deniece Williams for a night of smooth soul tunes to share with your loved one. Tickets for the event are on sale now and begin at just $63 each. For a closer experience, tickets run up to $129 plus any applicable fees.

Coach Insignia

100 Rennaisance Center

Detroit, MI 48243

(313) 567-2622

Spend the evening 700 feet in the air on top of Detroit’s Coach Insignia dining on fine cuisine. From lobster and prime ribeye to extensive vegetarian choices, dinner won’t have ever felt so romantic overlooking the city and over on into Canada. It’s recommended to call ahead and make reservations if possible and if this is the place to dine, be sure to dress business or country club casual.

Giovanni’s Ristorante

330 S. Oakwood Blvd.

Detroit, MI 48217

(313) 841-0122

If fine dining is a must for your Valentine’s Day, Giovanni’s Ristorante is the place to be. Since the late 1970’s, the restaurant has created its own homemade pasta and sauces to bring exquisite Italian plates to the table. It’s a hot place in Detroit where celebrities alike have passed through including greats like Céline Dion and Frank Sinatra. It’s also recommended to make reservations to Giovanni’s to ensure space is available on such a holiday.

IMMERSE Spa

MGM Grand Detroit

1777 3rd Ave.

Detroit, MI 48226

(313) 465-1656

www.mgmgranddetroit.com

What better way to treat your loved one than a relaxing spa day together? Inside the MGM Grand Detroit is IMMERSE Spa, an adult-only, cellphone-free place to relax with massages, manicures and aromatherapy. Services vary in price but a complete $500 package gives five hours of relaxation at the location. IMMERSE Spa also includes men and has couples rooms available to spend the day getting pampered together. Please call before to make reservations.

Romantic Getaway

MGM Grand Detroit

1777 3rd Ave.

Detroit, MI 48226

(888) 646-3387

If a spa day for two isn’t in the budget, cut that price down by enjoying a luxurious stay at the MGM Grand Detroit – the Romantic Getaway package. Room prices vary so book ahead. If calling, be sure to mention the Romantic Package. The package includes a stay in a luxury room with champagne and chocolate covered strawberries. Guests will also receive a $100 food credit and $50 FREEPLAY ($25 per person). The package also includes valet parking access to IMMERSE Spa fitness center and pool. Escape the everyday stress and relax with the MGM Grand.

