DETROIT (WWJ) – Snow is here and will be sticking around for the morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon Wednesday for St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties.

Peak snowfall rates up to half an inch per hour are expected during the early morning rush hour. The heaviest snowfall is expected between 6 and 8 a.m.

Drivers should plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions, and be prepared for reduced visibilities under 1 mile at times. Expect travel delays during the morning commute.

Forecasters say most of us will see total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches, with some areas receiving up to 4 inches.

Don’t get caught in the snow: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen