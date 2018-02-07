DETROIT (WWJ) – Snow is here and will be sticking around for the morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon Wednesday for St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties.

Peak snowfall rates up to half an inch per hour are expected during the early morning rush hour. The heaviest snowfall is expected between 6 and 8 a.m.

Drivers should plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions, and be prepared for reduced visibilities under 1 mile at times. Expect travel delays during the morning commute.

Snow affecting the area during the morning rush. #miwx pic.twitter.com/B10Vw05uHg — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) February 7, 2018

Forecasters say most of us will see total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches, with some areas receiving up to 4 inches.

