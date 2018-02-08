CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – AAA Michigan is recommending that drivers stay off the road if possible Friday when a winter storm is expected to dump up to a foot of snow on some southern sections of the state.

The National Weather Service says snow starting Thursday evening is expected to continue through the day Friday, totaling 8-12 inches (20-30 centimeters) by day’s end in parts of southwestern Michigan including Berrien, St. Joseph and Cass counties.

In Kalamazoo and Jackson counties, accumulations of 6-10 inches (15-25 centimeters) are forecast. In southeastern Michigan, a winter storm watch is in effect through Friday night with 5-9 inches (12.5-22.5 centimeters) forecast in Detroit and its suburbs. Lower accumulations are expected to the north.

Forecasters say travel will be “very difficult to impossible” at times.

The metro Detroit area expected to five to nine inches of snow – closing hundreds of schools ahead of time and causing many municipalities to issue snow emergencies. 

Here’s a look at the forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Friday — Snow showers. High near 25F. Low 18F.

Saturday — Snow showers. High 25F. Low 22F.

Sunday — Morning snow. High 28F. Low 10F.

Monday — Mix of sun and clouds. High 23F. Low 13F.

Don’t get caught in the snow: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

