ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – AAA Michigan is recommending that drivers stay off the road if possible Friday when a winter storm is expected to dump up to a foot of snow on some southern sections of the state.

The National Weather Service says snow starting Thursday evening is expected to continue through the day Friday, totaling 8-12 inches (20-30 centimeters) by day’s end in parts of southwestern Michigan including Berrien, St. Joseph and Cass counties.

In Kalamazoo and Jackson counties, accumulations of 6-10 inches (15-25 centimeters) are forecast. In southeastern Michigan, a winter storm watch is in effect through Friday night with 5-9 inches (12.5-22.5 centimeters) forecast in Detroit and its suburbs. Lower accumulations are expected to the north.

Forecasters say travel will be “very difficult to impossible” at times.

The metro Detroit area expected to five to nine inches of snow – closing hundreds of schools ahead of time and causing many municipalities to issue snow emergencies.

Here’s a look at the forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Friday — Snow showers. High near 25F. Low 18F.

Saturday — Snow showers. High 25F. Low 22F.

Sunday — Morning snow. High 28F. Low 10F.

Monday — Mix of sun and clouds. High 23F. Low 13F.

