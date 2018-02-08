CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with direct knowledge of the trade says the Cleveland Cavaliers are dealing guard Isaiah Thomas to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the teams need NBA approval before the trade can be completed.

Thomas has not been a good fit with Cleveland while coming back from a hip injury and is leaving after playing just 15 games.

The person adds that Cleveland is also sending forward Channing Frye and one of their two first-round draft picks to the Lakers for point guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Larry Nance Jr. The Cavs will keep the other first-round pick in the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston last summer for Thomas.

ESPN was first to report the deal.

Following the Cavs’ dramatic win over Minnesota on Wednesday night, Thomas said he liked it in Cleveland and was hoping he wouldn’t be traded again.
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

