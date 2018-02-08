CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Dwayne Wade
BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 3: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks with Dwyane Wade #9 during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 3, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the trades says the Cleveland Cavaliers have overhauled their roster with three deals, including one that sends Dwyane Wade back to Miami.

Moments after they agreed to trade Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and a first-round pick to Los Angeles Lakers, the Cavs completed a three-team deal with Sacramento and Utah, said the person who spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity because all the transactions have to be approved by the league.

The Cavs sent guard Derrick Rose and forward Jae Crowder to the Jazz for forward Rodney Hood. They’ll receive guard George Hill from the Kings in exchange for guard Iman Shumpert.

Also, the 36-year-old Wade is returning to the Heat for a protected second-round pick. Wade played 13 seasons in Miami, winning three NBA titles — two of them with LeBron James.

Wade signed a one-year deal with the Cavs, but has said he wanted to retire with Miami.

