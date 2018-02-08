CBS 62Randall Margraves, father of Lauren and Madison Margraves is detained after trying to attack Larry Nassar in Eaton County Circuit Court (Photo: Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs […]
By SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the situation say the Denver Nuggets have traded Emmanuel Mudiay to New York and acquired Devin Harris from Dallas in a three-team deal.

The Mavericks will get Doug McDermott from New York, the people told The Associated Press on Thursday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade could not be completed until it was approved by the NBA.

It was first reported by ESPN.

The move could help the Nuggets improve their point guard play as they chase a playoff spot. Mudiay was the No. 7 pick in the 2015 draft and former starter, but hasn’t started a game this season and is averaging a career-worst 8.5 points in about 18 minutes per game.
AP Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney in New York contributed to this report.
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

