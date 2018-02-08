CBS 62Randall Margraves, father of Lauren and Madison Margraves is detained after trying to attack Larry Nassar in Eaton County Circuit Court (Photo: Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs […]
DETROIT (WWJ) – If you’re a kid, Friday is going to be a fantastic day — if you’re slightly older you might be stocking up on a few groceries and preparing to leave for work a bit earlier tomorrow.

Up to 10 inches of snow is expected to drop in Michigan — with roughly five to 9 inches of the white stuff expected in the metro Detroit area.

Cities are issuing snow emergencies and school closings have already begun in many districts in the Detroit area.

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect between Friday 1 a.m. until Friday at 7 p.m. for all of southern half of Michigan.

Here’s a list of cities and townships announcing snow emergencies to WWJ. As always – check with your municipality to find out if they have declared a snow emergency. If your city is among those — you need to have your car off the street so emergency vehicles and snow-clearing crews can effectively make their way down the street.

If a snow emergency is issued in your city, you must move your vehicle(s) off the street or you could be ticketed. Moving vehicles off the roadway allows city workers to clear roads and residential neighborhoods as quickly as possible.

The following communities have announced snow emergencies: 

Grosse Pointe Farms — begins at 12 a.m. Friday

Livonia — now until 3 p.m. Friday

Riverview – Friday at 11 a.m.

Center Line — begins 2 a.m. Friday through 2 a.m. Saturday

Allen Park – – begins 9 a.m. Friday.

Lincoln Park — begins at 7 a.m. Friday — 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Westland — expected at 3 p.m. Friday. No street parking this weekend

Garden City – begins at 7 a.m. Friday.

Warren – Friday at 11 a.m.

(Whether or not your city is not on the above list, check community social media pages or websites for updates.)

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Get more now on our real-time Traffic Page.

 

This list will be updated as more emergencies are declared. Check back for updates.

