The missing Skelton brothers.

MORENCI, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – The father of three missing Michigan brothers says teeth and bone fragments found in September in Missoula, Montana, don’t belong to them.

John Skelton told WDIV-TV those are not his “boys” when asked about the remains during an interview at a Michigan prison where he is serving 10 to 15 years for unlawful imprisonment.

A box containing the bones and teeth of three children were found in a shed behind a Missoula, Montana home in September. Although it’s unclear when the children died, testing determined the ages to be around 6-10 years old, 5-8 years old and 2-4 years old, according to police. That would just about fit the ages of the Skelton brothers when they went missing in November 2010; Andrew, Alexander and Tanner were 9, 7 and 5 years old when they last were seen in 2010.

Police in contact with Michigan authorities about possible link to remains found https://t.co/nCFsvTAlRQ pic.twitter.com/r9PUEI8vIe — NBC Montana (@NBCMontana) December 14, 2017

Skelton failed to return the boys to his estranged wife on Thanksgiving, and told police he gave the boys to a group to protect them from their mother.

DNA testing is being done on the remains.

Sgt. Travis Welsh says Missoula detectives have not spoken with Skelton, and there’s “no known connection” to the boys’ disappearance.

Last year, Michigan State Police released new age-progression photos of the boys, showing what Andrew might look like at age 15, Alexander at 13, and Tanner at 11.

Anyone who has information on the case is asked to contact police at 517-636-0689 or submit a tip online at michigan.gov/michtip.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.