SHELBY TWP. (WWJ) – Felony charges have been filed against a Macomb County teacher for allegedly abusing special needs students in her care.

Brittany Stevens (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office)

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said Brittany Stevens of Mount Clemens is charged with three counts of child abuse in the second degree, which are 10-year felonies, for verbally and physically abusing students. She was arraigned in the Shelby Township 41-A District Court on Wednesday and released on a $10,000 personal bond.

The 28-year-old Stevens taught out of the Sequoyah Elementary building in Macomb but was employed by the Macomb Intermediate School District as a teacher in the Autism program. According to authorities, the students involved were all non-verbal, autistic children between 8 and 9 years old.

Investigators said the alleged abuse was not sexual in nature, and that all of the victims are in good health.

“The MISD Administration responded promptly and appropriately to protect students. We are pleased that law enforcement has acted so quickly,” MISD Attorney Gary Collins said in a statement.

MISD Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Operations David Rilley said Stevens no longer works for the district.

“The MISD’s first priority is for the safety and welfare of our students and families,” Rilley said. “As a result of our internal investigation, assisted by legal counsel, we have discharged the teacher.”

Stevens is due back in court for a probable cause conference on March 1.

