CBS 62(Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest […]
WWJ Newsradio 950(Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: […]
97.1 The Ticket(Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270(Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – […]
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 13: Relief pitcher Josh Ravin #71 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium Stadium August 13, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. Dodgers defeated the Pirates, 8-4. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of two men involved in the kidnapping and shooting of the older brother of former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Josh Ravin has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Joel Keith Ravin was abducted, forced into a car and driven to various locations in October 2015. He was eventually driven back to his home, where he was shot multiple times, but survived.

Police arrested Randall Elmer Stinson two weeks later. His accomplice, James Edward Baggett, turned himself in to authorities the following month.

City News Service reports Baggett was sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest to kidnapping. Stinson, who pleaded no contest to attempted murder, will be sentenced Feb. 27.

The victim’s brother, Josh Ravin, is now a starting pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen