WHEATFIELD TWP., Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Officials say two 16-year-old Michigan girls killed in a tragic rollover crash were on their way to hockey practice.

Meijer AAA Hockey and the teens’ schools said Julianna Ward-Brown and Darian Locklear died in the Tuesday evening accident along westbound I-96 in Ingham County’s Wheatfield Township.

According to Michigan State Police, the vehicle went into the median, hit a tree, rolled over, and hit a second tree.

The hockey organization said Ward-Brown was a student at Howell High School and Locklear was a student at Brighton High School, both in Livingston County.

They played for the organization’s 16U girls team, which practices in Lansing.

Meijer AAA Hockey Director Tom Berry said in a statement that his “heart breaks for their families, their teammates and their friends.”

State police said alcohol is not as suspected factor in the accident, which remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the MSP Lansing Post at 517-322-1907.

Grief counselors are being provided at both the girls’ schools and for the hockey team.

