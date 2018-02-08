By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Usually the NFL Draft is the Detroit Lions Super Bowl — and it’s one of the final things of the year fans have to celebrate.
Personally, I think that day has changed and now it’s the day the Lions hire their next head coach.
Wednesday afternoon, the Lions introduced Matt Patricia as their next head coach.
Two fan-made hype videos hit YouTube and they will get you so jacked you will want to run through a wall.
Each video is filled with highlights and a music arraignment that’s worthy of any blockbuster film.
Now that you have watched these videos, how many games do you think the Lions will win this upcoming season.