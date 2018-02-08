ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – A truck driver was killed and two others were seriously injured after two semis collided Wednesday night along I-94 in Ann Arbor.

The accident happened in the eastbound lanes between Baker and Zeeb roads. Authorities say the driver was ejected from his rig after it slammed into the back of another semi, injuring that driver. A third driver was also injured after their car crashed from the debris.

One driver was declared dead at the scene; the other two were taken to area hospitals with various injuries.

The freeway was closed for eight hours for the investigation and clean-up.

The crash remains under investigation.