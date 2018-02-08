DETROIT (WWJ) – He’s back for more. Old Man Winter is expected to drop another five to nine inches of snow on top of what already fell the past week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of southeast Michigan, in effect late Thursday through Friday evening.

Forecasters say the next storm system is expected to arrive Thursday evening and stick around for about 24 hours, with the heaviest amounts of snow expected along and south of the M-59 corridor.

Drivers should plan on difficult travel conditions, especially during the Friday morning commute. Significant reductions in visibility are expected.

A prolonged period of accumulating snow is expected across Southeast Michigan. #miwx pic.twitter.com/MsUC7GpRFs — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) February 8, 2018

