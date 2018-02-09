By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Amid his discouraging, injury-plagued 2017 season, Daniel Norris lost the strike zone. Badly, at times.

The result was lots of walks and lots of short outings. And loads of frustration.

“I think going into last year I expected at the very least to continue moving forward, and unfortunately it just wasn’t happening. And I think the harder I tried the worse I did,” Norris told 97.1 The Ticket.

For the 24-year-old lefty, the issue wasn’t so much an inability to pitch within the strike zone. It was an inability to stray effectively beyond it.

Instead of teasing a fastball up by the letters, Norris would sail it past the batter’s eyes. Instead of dangling a slider just below the knees, he’d spike into the dirt. In his desire to flummox hitters, Norris often flummoxed himself.

“The big misses, I have to eliminate those,” Norris said.

They change the complexion of an at-bat. They’re liable to change the complexion of a game. If hitters don’t respect a pitcher’s ability to throw strikes, they’ll wait for one they like. And then they’ll hammer it.

Norris found this out the hard way. No pitcher who threw at least 100 innings last year allowed a higher-rate of hard contact.

“If I’m throwing the ball seven feet high and you go (from an 0-1 count) to 1-1, the batter’s thinking, ‘This guy has no idea where the ball’s going. I’m going to make him throw strikes,'” Norris explained. “But when I miss close, they’re thinking, ‘Oh, that was a close pitch. I have to be ready for the next one.’ And that’s when they’re in swing mode.”

And that’s when Norris’ arsenal becomes dangerous. That’s when he can get the whiffs he desires.

No one’s ever doubted his natural ability. Every pitching coach he’s worked with, from his amateur days to his time in the bigs, has told Norris the same thing: Your stuff is more than good enough. You just have to use it better.

Looking to fully harness his talent, Norris underwent some important physical changes this offseason through a sports science training center in California. He studied his body to understand the source of his myriad injuries last season. He improved his range of motion and fluidity.

“It was an investment in myself, and I knew that I needed to do that,” he said.

But, as is typically the case with Norris, the key adjustment in the 2018 season will be a mental one. In short, Norris needs to learn to do less. No more over-throwing.

No more big misses.

“The bottom line with that is just trying to make it too nasty,” Norris admitted. “For me, a chase pitch doesn’t have to be better than any of the pitches that got you to that point. That’s where I start wasting pitches and missing a lot.”

Norris, ever a gym rat in the offseason, has learned this winter that working hard isn’t always working smart. He’s been just as diligent in his training, but with a better understanding of its effects.

He seems to have reached the same revelation on the mound. If he pitches smart, his stuff will take care of the rest.