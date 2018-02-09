DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s scary to see: A woman is carjacked at gunpoint in a video released by Detroit police.

Investigators are hoping someone in the public can help them to identify the suspect wanted in the crime last month on the city’s west side.

According to police, at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30, the 43-year-old victim got out of her silver 2016 Chevy Malibu in the parking lot of a Coney Island restaurant in the 19000 block of Schoolcraft.

The suspect — in all black clothing, gun in hand — then approached her and demanded her vehicle. The suspect drove away in the car but the victim was not injured, according to police.

The suspect is described as a black male with a medium complexion, 20 to 30 years old, around 5’-8” tall and 180 lbs.

If anyone recognizes this vehicle or the wanted suspect they are asked to call the Detroit Commercial Auto Theft at 313-596-2555, H.E.A.T (Help Eliminate Auto Thefts) at 1-800-242-HEAT (1-800-242-4328), or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK- UP.