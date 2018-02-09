DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run last weekend.

According to investigators, the 44-year-old male victim was on foot, near Eaton and Indiana on the city’s west side, when he was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle.

Just around the time of crash — at 2 a.m. on Saturday, February 3 — police said a gray 2004-2010, Dodge Durango was seen in the area. Police want to speak to the driver of that vehicle, seen on security video sent to the media Friday, as police believe he or she “may have information” about the fatal crash.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle and may be able to identify the driver is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-1462. To remain anonymous, tipsters may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Police did not release the victim’s name.