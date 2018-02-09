CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 31: Cornerback Sidney Jones #22 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A group of fans have helped return Philadelphia Eagles rookie cornerback Sidney Jones’ lost cellphone during the team’s Super Bowl victory parade — but not before taking a selfie.

Jones was with several of his teammates in Philadelphia on Thursday as they celebrated the Eagles’ 41-33 victory over the favored New England Patriots when his phone reportedly fell out of his back pocket.

Guess who dropped their phone at the parade!!!! We will return it

A post shared by Sidney Jones IV (@sidneyjonesiv) on

The awesome fans that brought my phone back to me🤘🏾🙏🏾 #RealLove

A post shared by Sidney Jones IV (@sidneyjonesiv) on

A photo appeared on the player’s verified Instagram page shortly afterward that showed several smiling fans with the caption, “Guess who dropped their phone at the parade!” The fans promised to return it.

Jones confirmed his cellphone was missing in a post on Twitter.
He later posted an image on Instagram of him among a group of fans saying he got his phone back with the hashtag “#RealLove.”

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

