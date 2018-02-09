CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
WINTER STORM WATCH: HOW MUCH WE'RE EXPECTING | TRAFFICRADAR | FLIGHT TRACKERSCHOOL CLOSINGS| AAA WARNS DRIVERS
Filed Under:Eminem
CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 01: Eminem performs at Samsung Galaxy stage during 2014 Lollapalooza Day One at Grant Park on August 1, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

In my opinion, Eminem is the most popular and well-known person in Detroit.

That might not be true around the country, but I bet around here 90 percent of metro Detroiters know who the famed rapper is.

Well we know who he is, he doesn’t necessarily understand the world around him all that well, especially when it comes to technology. An odd video of Marshall Mathers has his the Internet and it shows that Mr. Mathers might not understand everything a smart phone does.

The video starts off by showing Eminem walk in the room while the camera is rolling, in which he thought he was taking a selfie.

What most people noticed about the video is the big old tube TV in the background — when did she film this, 1984?

I just think it’s funny that he doesn’t have any idea that he is actually being filmed. I think there is nothing wrong with the video at all — and he actually looks really great and is being his normal goofy self instead of his usual angry rapper self. I also think it’s possible that Eminem is fooling us all and it’s just a gag video.

After all, we all remember the way he launched “Revival” as a fake prescription. No matter how serious his songs are, you’ve got to give it up for his sense of humor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen