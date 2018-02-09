CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Bob Quinn, Detroit Lions

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have agreed to terms with General Manager Bob Quinn on an extension to his current contract. The extension matches the term of Head Coach Matt Patricia’s new deal with the team. The extended contract term for Bob Quinn ensures organizational stability for the General Manager and Head Coach of the Lions.

STATEMENT FROM LIONS OWNER AND CHAIRMAN MARTHA FIRESTONE FORD

“I am pleased that we have reached an agreement with Bob on an extension to his contract. I believe the Lions’ football organization is well positioned for success under his leadership together with the addition of our new Head Coach, Matt Patricia.”

STATEMENT FROM LIONS PRESIDENT ROD WOOD

“The contract extension for Bob is most deserving as he continues to lead and improve our football team. It is also important for our entire organization to ensure stability as we move forward with Matt as our new Head Coach working in partnership with Bob. Moreover, I greatly enjoy my relationship and partnership with Bob. We both look forward to a bright future for the Detroit Lions.”

STATEMENT FROM LIONS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER BOB QUINN

“Thank you to Mrs. Ford, her family, and Rod Wood for their continued support and belief in my ability to lead this football team. My goals and vision remain unchanged and I will continue to work diligently at improving this team and every facet of the football operation. Coach Patricia and I will always work in close concert on any and all football-related matters. That process is underway as our coaching and player personnel staffs are collectively preparing for the roster building phase of the off-season.”

